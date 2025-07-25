Left Menu

Tahir Raj Bhasin: A Greedy Actor Ready for Uncharted Terrains

Tahir Raj Bhasin earns accolades for his antagonist role in 'Special Ops 2' and expresses a desire to explore uncharted genres such as all-out comedy and detective dramas. In the show, his character 'The Collector' poses a significant threat, showcasing Bhasin's versatility and ambitions as an actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:52 IST
Tahir Bhasin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tahir Raj Bhasin is receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal in the newly-released series 'Special Ops 2.'

Renowned for being a 'greedy' actor keen on diverse roles, he tells ANI he is eager to delve into genres like comedy and detective dramas, areas yet untouched in his career.

Bhasin's character in 'Special Ops 2,' Sudheer Awasthi, or 'The Collector,' sharply contrasts with Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh, creating a challenging dynamic as the series dives into the realm of technology-driven threats.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the series, now streaming on JioHotstar, also features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj and Karan Tacker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

