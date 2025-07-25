Tahir Raj Bhasin: A Greedy Actor Ready for Uncharted Terrains
Tahir Raj Bhasin earns accolades for his antagonist role in 'Special Ops 2' and expresses a desire to explore uncharted genres such as all-out comedy and detective dramas. In the show, his character 'The Collector' poses a significant threat, showcasing Bhasin's versatility and ambitions as an actor.
Tahir Raj Bhasin is receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal in the newly-released series 'Special Ops 2.'
Renowned for being a 'greedy' actor keen on diverse roles, he tells ANI he is eager to delve into genres like comedy and detective dramas, areas yet untouched in his career.
Bhasin's character in 'Special Ops 2,' Sudheer Awasthi, or 'The Collector,' sharply contrasts with Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh, creating a challenging dynamic as the series dives into the realm of technology-driven threats.
Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the series, now streaming on JioHotstar, also features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj and Karan Tacker.
