Tahir Raj Bhasin: A Greedy Actor Ready for Uncharted Terrains

Tahir Raj Bhasin is receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal in the newly-released series 'Special Ops 2.'

Renowned for being a 'greedy' actor keen on diverse roles, he tells ANI he is eager to delve into genres like comedy and detective dramas, areas yet untouched in his career.

Bhasin's character in 'Special Ops 2,' Sudheer Awasthi, or 'The Collector,' sharply contrasts with Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh, creating a challenging dynamic as the series dives into the realm of technology-driven threats.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the series, now streaming on JioHotstar, also features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj and Karan Tacker.

