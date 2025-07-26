Left Menu

'Predator: Badlands' propels predator perspective at Comic-Con

Dek is "ferocious and badass, very much an anti-hero," Trachtenberg said. Before the panel discussion with the director and several cast members, the audience got a glimpse of a Yautja-speaking predator prowling the stage with the signature glowing weaponry as stirring music played.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 08:38 IST
'Predator: Badlands' propels predator perspective at Comic-Con

The latest movie in the "Predator" series flips the script to focus on the bad guys who always lose to the humans in the end, director Dan Trachtenberg said on Friday.

"The predator never wins," Trachtenberg told an audience at San Diego Comic-Con after footage of "Predator: Badlands" debuted at the convention's Disney panel. This, the "Prey" director said, inspired him to tell the story from the predator species perspective in "Badlands," the seventh in the main movie series, dating back to the 1987 hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the ninth across the franchise.

It was key, Trachtenberg said, for him to explore a different aspect of the "Predator" world for this science fiction movie, developed by 20th Century Studios and landing in theaters on November 7. "There are no humans in this film," said cast member Elle Fanning, discussing the challenges of learning the logistics of a completely fictional realm.

The biggest challenge was mastering the fictional Yautja language, said Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, who stars as Dek, a young predator on a solo mission in a treacherous land of even bigger predators. He bonds with an android named Thia, played by Fanning. Dek is "ferocious and badass, very much an anti-hero," Trachtenberg said.

Before the panel discussion with the director and several cast members, the audience got a glimpse of a Yautja-speaking predator prowling the stage with the signature glowing weaponry as stirring music played.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025