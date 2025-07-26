Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and others remember late wrestler Hulk Hogan

Left Menu

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, breathed his last on Thursday, following a cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at the age of 71. Singh shared a throwback picture from his childhood on his Instagram story on Friday. It featured him posing alongside the poster of Hogan. "Hulkamama Forever," he wrote in the caption.

Dhawan posted an Instagram story with Hogan's picture and wrote, "You inspired an entire generation, Hulkster. RIP".

Kapoor wrote, "A part of my childhood just went with you Hulkster… Thank you for the memories." Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history and was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

During his career, Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. Many Hollywood celebrities, including Dwayne Johnson and Sylvester Stallone, also shared posts on their respective social media handles as they remembered the late wrestler.

