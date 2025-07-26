Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh wraps shooting for 'Border 2'

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has finished shooting for his upcoming film Border 2.Dosanjh, who stars alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, shared a video on his Instagram handle on Saturday, as he wrapped the film. The actor essays the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jeet Singh Sekhon.BORDER 2 Shoot Finish.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 13:06 IST
'''BORDER 2' Shoot Finish. Got to play the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jeet Singh Sekhon Ji in the movie,'' he wrote in the caption. The video featured him distributing sweets to his co-stars and other crew members of the film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the project is a follow-up to the 1997 film "Border", which featured Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna. The war epic was helmed by J P Dutta and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 in India. ''Border'' earned over Rs 600 million at the worldwide box office and chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It also starred Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar in the pivotal roles. The upcoming film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

