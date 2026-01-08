Law Ministry Reviews Push for Citizen-Friendly Use of Hindi in Legal Domain at 14th Hindi Salahkar Samiti Meeting

The 14th meeting of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti of the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department – Official Languages Wing) was held today at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The meeting focused on accelerating the progressive and effective use of Hindi as the Official Language in the field of law, with particular emphasis on accessibility, simplicity, and public understanding.

Making Legal Language Simpler and Citizen-Centric

Addressing the gathering, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed satisfaction over the initiatives undertaken by the Official Languages Wing to promote Hindi in legal work. He commended the Legislative Department for its efforts in expanding the use of Hindi in legislation, legal drafting, and related domains.

The Minister stressed that the use of Official Language must be guided by the needs of the common citizen, highlighting three key principles:

Ease of doing for citizens engaging with legal processes

Simplicity in words and expressions to improve comprehension

Clarity of intent, ensuring thoughts and actions are conveyed without ambiguity

He underlined that Hindi in the legal domain should not merely be symbolic, but functional, precise, and user-friendly, enabling citizens to better understand laws and their rights.

Parliamentary Perspective on Strengthening Hindi Usage

Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language, emphasised the importance of holding regular meetings of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti to maintain momentum in Official Language implementation.

He advocated for the simplification of complex Hindi legal terminology, noting that clarity and ease of understanding are essential for wider public acceptance. He also suggested that administrative strengthening of the Official Languages Wing be undertaken to support its expanding responsibilities.

Suggestions from Non-Official Members

Non-official members of the Samiti shared a range of suggestions aimed at widening the use of Hindi in the legal field, including its increased application in courts, legal communication, and public-facing legal documents. Members highlighted the need for sustained efforts to make Hindi a practical medium for justice delivery.

Reinforcing Access to Justice Through Language

The deliberations reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to promoting Hindi in a manner that enhances transparency, accessibility, and citizen engagement with the legal system. By focusing on clarity and usability, the initiative seeks to bridge the gap between legal institutions and the people they serve.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to continue strengthening the role of Hindi in law, while ensuring that legal language remains clear, inclusive, and aligned with the principles of access to justice.