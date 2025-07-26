Left Menu

Former jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh honours Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 26-07-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 18:26 IST
Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday extended a special honour to officiating Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj by inviting him to his residence here and giving him 'Siropao' (robe of honours) as a mark of deep respect.

Giani Raghbir Singh, who was removed from the post of the Akal Takht Jathedar in March, is currently the head priest at the Golden Temple.

On the occasion, 'Granthi' of Harmandar Sahib and former Officiating Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Sultan Singh, also honoured Gargaj with a 'Siropao'.

Giani Raghbir Singh said throughout Sikh history, there has always been a harmonious and respectful relationship with the 'Granthi' of Sri Harmandar Sahib, who holds the revered position.

He emphasised that this tradition of mutual respect, cooperation, and coordination must continue.

He assured Gargaj of his full support at every level so that all 'Panthic' affairs may continue to be conducted in the spirit of unity and collective Sikh consciousness.

During the meeting, the three held detailed discussions on various 'Panthic' and religious matters.

Gargaj expressed his heartfelt thanks to Giani Raghbir Singh and Sultan Singh for their gesture and support.

