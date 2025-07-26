Left Menu

'Tiger of Drass': A Mother's Tribute to Her Kargil Hero Son

Meena Nayyar, mother of Kargil hero Captain Anuj Nayyar, unveiled a bust of her son at the War Memorial, expressing profound emotional nostalgia. Despite Captain Nayyar's significant bravery, which earned him the Mahavir Chakra, his story remains lesser-known. Meena co-authored a book, 'Tiger of Drass', to honor and preserve her son's legacy.

  • Country:
  • India

Meena Nayyar, the mother of Kargil hero Captain Anuj Nayyar, was overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing her son's bust at the War Memorial. It felt like a reunion after 26 years, she said.

Captain Nayyar, honored with the Mahavir Chakra for his bravery, remains less celebrated compared to peers like Captain Vikram Batra. To rectify this, Meena penned a book about his life, 'Tiger of Drass'.

This initiative was supported by Himmat Singh Shekhawat, who co-authored the biography. The book's launch, part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, saw Meena presenting it to the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

