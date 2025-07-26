Gyan Sabha: Paving the Path for Education Rooted in Indian Philosophy

The RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas has announced the 'Gyan Sabha', a national education conference to be held on July 27, aiming to root education in Indian philosophy.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address the conference, which will formally begin on Monday, according to an official release.

Atul Kothari, General Secretary of the organization, highlighted serious societal challenges, advocating for solutions through education. The conference occurs as India emerges as a significant global economic power.

(With inputs from agencies.)