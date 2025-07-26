Left Menu

Record Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath Cave Shrine

Over 8,300 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday, bringing the total number to 3.68 lakh since the yatra began on July 3. The visitors included men, women, children, transgenders, sadhus, and security personnel, showcasing diverse participation in the spiritual journey.

Srinagar | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:03 IST
Record Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath Cave Shrine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a significant turnout, more than 8,300 pilgrims visited the revered Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday, officials reported. This figure contributes to an impressive total of 3.68 lakh visitors since the yatra commenced on July 3.

The holy site, situated at an altitude of 3,800 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, saw participation from a diverse group of individuals, including 6,280 men, 1,525 women, five transgenders, 80 children, 74 sadhus, one sadhvi, and 390 security forces personnel.

The continued influx of pilgrims underscores the spiritual significance of the annual journey, as it draws numerous devotees seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

