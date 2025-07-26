Record Pilgrims Flock to Amarnath Cave Shrine

In a significant turnout, more than 8,300 pilgrims visited the revered Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday, officials reported. This figure contributes to an impressive total of 3.68 lakh visitors since the yatra commenced on July 3.

The holy site, situated at an altitude of 3,800 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, saw participation from a diverse group of individuals, including 6,280 men, 1,525 women, five transgenders, 80 children, 74 sadhus, one sadhvi, and 390 security forces personnel.

The continued influx of pilgrims underscores the spiritual significance of the annual journey, as it draws numerous devotees seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

