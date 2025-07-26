Unity, Love, and Pride: Berlin's Vibrant Celebration of Diversity

Tens of thousands gathered in Berlin on Saturday for a vibrant display of unity at the city's Pride parade, one of Europe's largest LGBTQ+ celebrations. The parade made its way across the city, marking a day of joy, solidarity, and remembrance.

The event coincided with Christopher Street Day, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall rebellion in New York, a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history. Participants wielding rainbow flags and beer danced under the clouded skies, which was a welcome change after recent rain showers.

Jessica Benitaz from Miami expressed, 'Pride is unity, pride is friendship, pride is love.' Thomas Hoffmann of the CSD Executive Board noted an unusual surge in attendance, emphasizing the ongoing fight for rights."

(With inputs from agencies.)