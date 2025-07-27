Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival: A Celebration of Chola Heritage

Gangaikonda Cholapuram, a quaint village in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, has come alive with festive cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival on Sunday. This significant event honors the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

The festival also marks a millennium since Rajendra Chola's famed maritime expedition to Southeast Asia and the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple. The celebrations that began on July 23 are set to culminate with a grand finale on July 27.

Cultural activities abound, with Shivacharyas and Othuvamurthys preparing to recite Saivite hymns, while music maestro Ilayiaraja will lead a concert on Tiruvasagam. The Archaeological Survey of India has also arranged exhibitions and guided tours exploring Chola architecture and Shaivism.

