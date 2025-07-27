Left Menu

Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival: A Celebration of Chola Heritage

The small village of Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Tamil Nadu, is buzzing with festivity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. The event marks the birth anniversary of the Chola king Rajendra Chola-I and celebrates his 1,000-year-old maritime achievements and architectural contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gangaikonda Cholapuram, a quaint village in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, has come alive with festive cheer as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival on Sunday. This significant event honors the birth anniversary of the legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I.

The festival also marks a millennium since Rajendra Chola's famed maritime expedition to Southeast Asia and the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple. The celebrations that began on July 23 are set to culminate with a grand finale on July 27.

Cultural activities abound, with Shivacharyas and Othuvamurthys preparing to recite Saivite hymns, while music maestro Ilayiaraja will lead a concert on Tiruvasagam. The Archaeological Survey of India has also arranged exhibitions and guided tours exploring Chola architecture and Shaivism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

