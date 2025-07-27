Left Menu

Kolhapuri Chappals: From Local Craft to Global Icon

The Kolhapuri chappal, a traditional footwear from India, is gaining international attention amid allegations against Prada for design appropriation. With GI-tagging and QR codes ensuring authenticity, the chappals are experiencing a renaissance, thanks to support from LIDCOM and a rich cultural heritage celebrated through their distinctive craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolhapuri chappal, one of India's most beloved traditional crafts, is making headlines internationally for both its heritage and a recent controversy with Italian brand Prada. This iconic footwear, known for intricate craftsmanship and cultural significance, now features QR codes to ensure authenticity and highlight artisan identities.

The move, backed by the Leather Industries Development Corporation of Maharashtra (LIDCOM), aims to prevent counterfeiting and emphasize the origins of each pair. The incident began when Prada was accused of using designs similar to the Kolhapuri chappals, allegedly breaching the Geographical Indication (GI) rights. Prada acknowledged the inspiration but clarified that the design remains at the conceptual stage.

LIDCOM, founded in 1974, has played a crucial role in the revival of these chappals, promoting them as symbols of self-reliance and Swadeshi pride. Through support and innovation, the corporation is preserving this cultural tradition and empowering rural artisans while adapting to modern markets with technology-driven solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

