Local YouTuber Arrested for Inflammatory Content
Mohammad Amir, a local YouTuber, faced arrest after posting a video mocking Hindu saints using abusive language. Accused of spreading objectionable content and hurting religious sentiments, Amir was later released on bail. The incident drew criticism from local communities, emphasizing the tension between online expression and religious respect.
A local YouTuber, Mohammad Amir, was apprehended for uploading a video that allegedly mocked Hindu saints using offensive language, a police officer reported on Sunday.
Amir, residing in Pakbada, Moradabad, frequently posts content labeled as obscene. His latest video, where he dressed as a sadhu, drew significant local criticism.
According to Superintendent of Police Ran Vijay Singh, Amir was arrested on Saturday for disseminating objectionable content and offending religious sentiments. He was released on bail following a court appearance.
