Tragic Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple

On Sunday, a tragic stampede unfolded at Haridwar's hilltop Mansa Devi temple, leading to the death of at least six devotees and injuring many others. The panic was triggered by rumors of an electric current near the temple stairs, according to Pramendra Singh Dobal, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police.

Videos from the scene depicted a throng of people, including children and women, crowding the pathway to the temple. About 35 individuals were taken to the hospital, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a magisterial probe into the incident. The incident occurred at around 9 am, on a day when the temple draws large crowds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of lives, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a swift recovery. Rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade, continue their operations at the site, ensuring aid for the affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)