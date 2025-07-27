Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple

A stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple resulted in six deaths and multiple injuries, triggered by rumors of an electrical current. Authorities ordered a magisterial investigation into the incident. The State Disaster Response Force and local police are conducting relief operations, while Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:20 IST
Tragic Stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a tragic stampede unfolded at Haridwar's hilltop Mansa Devi temple, leading to the death of at least six devotees and injuring many others. The panic was triggered by rumors of an electric current near the temple stairs, according to Pramendra Singh Dobal, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police.

Videos from the scene depicted a throng of people, including children and women, crowding the pathway to the temple. About 35 individuals were taken to the hospital, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a magisterial probe into the incident. The incident occurred at around 9 am, on a day when the temple draws large crowds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound sorrow over the loss of lives, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a swift recovery. Rescue teams, including the State Disaster Response Force and the fire brigade, continue their operations at the site, ensuring aid for the affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025