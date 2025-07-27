Left Menu

PM Modi Reveres Chola Heritage at UNESCO Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ancient Brihadeeswara temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tamil Nadu. He participated in traditional worship rituals, including offering sacred water from the Ganga. Modi also explored an exhibition on Chola Shaivism and architecture, presented by the Archaeological Survey of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ariyalur(Tn) | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:36 IST
PM Modi Reveres Chola Heritage at UNESCO Site
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Amidst traditional chants, he participated in a sacred ceremony, offering a 'kalasam' filled with Ganga water.

WEi also visited an exhibition focused on Chola Shaivism and architecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025