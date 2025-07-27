PM Modi Reveres Chola Heritage at UNESCO Site
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ancient Brihadeeswara temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Tamil Nadu. He participated in traditional worship rituals, including offering sacred water from the Ganga. Modi also explored an exhibition on Chola Shaivism and architecture, presented by the Archaeological Survey of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the Chola-era Lord Brihadeeswara temple in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
Amidst traditional chants, he participated in a sacred ceremony, offering a 'kalasam' filled with Ganga water.
WEi also visited an exhibition focused on Chola Shaivism and architecture.
