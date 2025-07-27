The Laurus: Redefining Luxury in Singapore's Sentosa Island
Resort World Sentosa is set to launch 'The Laurus', a new luxury hotel developed in collaboration with Marriott International. This 183-suite hotel aims to blend Singapore's rich heritage with high-end hospitality and attractions, marking a new chapter in Sentosa's tourism landscape.
Resort World Sentosa (RWS) is set to unveil 'The Laurus', a luxurious hotel venture on Singapore's Sentosa Island in collaboration with Marriott International. Slated to open by the end of the year, this 183-suite venue promises to redefine luxury with its all-suite accommodations and distinct guest experiences.
According to RWS CEO Tan Hee Teck, 'The Laurus' will offer visitors a unique blend of Singapore's rich heritage and natural beauty alongside RWS' hallmark hospitality. This initiative aligns with RWS' ongoing transformative expansion, aiming to establish the resort as Asia's top lifestyle destination.
Marriott International noted that this partnership is significant in the evolving luxury market of Singapore. The hotel will feature diverse amenities such as a bar, landscaped pool, spa, and an all-day-dining restaurant, complementing Sentosa's existing attractions including Universal Studios Singapore and Adventure Cove Waterpark.