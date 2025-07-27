Left Menu

The Laurus: Redefining Luxury in Singapore's Sentosa Island

Resort World Sentosa is set to launch 'The Laurus', a new luxury hotel developed in collaboration with Marriott International. This 183-suite hotel aims to blend Singapore's rich heritage with high-end hospitality and attractions, marking a new chapter in Sentosa's tourism landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

According to RWS CEO Tan Hee Teck, 'The Laurus' will offer visitors a unique blend of Singapore's rich heritage and natural beauty alongside RWS' hallmark hospitality. This initiative aligns with RWS' ongoing transformative expansion, aiming to establish the resort as Asia's top lifestyle destination.

According to RWS CEO Tan Hee Teck, 'The Laurus' will offer visitors a unique blend of Singapore's rich heritage and natural beauty alongside RWS' hallmark hospitality. This initiative aligns with RWS' ongoing transformative expansion, aiming to establish the resort as Asia's top lifestyle destination.

Marriott International noted that this partnership is significant in the evolving luxury market of Singapore. The hotel will feature diverse amenities such as a bar, landscaped pool, spa, and an all-day-dining restaurant, complementing Sentosa's existing attractions including Universal Studios Singapore and Adventure Cove Waterpark.

