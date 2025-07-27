Tarun Tahiliani Celebrates 30 Years in Fashion with Spectacular Couture Showcase

In a grand celebration of three decades in the fashion world, designer Tarun Tahiliani unveiled his latest couture collection, 'Quintessence', at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

The collection was a masterful fusion of Indian heritage and contemporary style, epitomized by intricately embroidered ensembles in rich hues.

Reflecting on his journey, Tahiliani recounted his intuitive entry into design, while expressing a desire for continuous evolution, learning from cultural influences, and focusing on personal creativity.

