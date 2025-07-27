Left Menu

Tarun Tahiliani Celebrates 30 Years in Fashion with Spectacular Couture Showcase

Designer Tarun Tahiliani marked his 30th year in the fashion industry at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His collection, 'Quintessence', blended Indian craftsmanship with modern design and concluded with the iconic 'Made in India' track. Tahiliani shared insights on his journey and design inspiration.

In a grand celebration of three decades in the fashion world, designer Tarun Tahiliani unveiled his latest couture collection, 'Quintessence', at the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

The collection was a masterful fusion of Indian heritage and contemporary style, epitomized by intricately embroidered ensembles in rich hues.

Reflecting on his journey, Tahiliani recounted his intuitive entry into design, while expressing a desire for continuous evolution, learning from cultural influences, and focusing on personal creativity.

