Zookeeper's Unexpected Encounter: A Tiger Attack at the Zoo

A zoo employee sustained a head injury after being attacked by a tiger while cleaning its enclosure on Sunday, according to officials.

Supervisor Ramachandran faced the unexpected attack when he attempted to change the drinking water inside the tiger's cage. The female tiger, relocated from Wayanad, managed to strike him through the bars of the enclosure.

Zoo and Museums Director Manju Devi reported that Ramachandran, who oversees the tiger enclosure, suffered a minor injury above his forehead. He was promptly transferred to the general hospital for initial treatment and later taken to the government medical college. After receiving primary care, he was subsequently discharged.