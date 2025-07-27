Left Menu

Zookeeper's Unexpected Encounter: A Tiger Attack at the Zoo

A zoo employee was unexpectedly attacked by a tiger while attending to its enclosure in a local zoo. The incident occurred when Supervisor Ramachandran attempted to change the animal's drinking water. The supervisor sustained minor head injuries and received medical treatment before being discharged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A zoo employee sustained a head injury after being attacked by a tiger while cleaning its enclosure on Sunday, according to officials.

Supervisor Ramachandran faced the unexpected attack when he attempted to change the drinking water inside the tiger's cage. The female tiger, relocated from Wayanad, managed to strike him through the bars of the enclosure.

Zoo and Museums Director Manju Devi reported that Ramachandran, who oversees the tiger enclosure, suffered a minor injury above his forehead. He was promptly transferred to the general hospital for initial treatment and later taken to the government medical college. After receiving primary care, he was subsequently discharged.

