Echoes of 1995: The Tragic Siege of Charar-e-Sharief

The Charar-e-Sharief shrine siege in 1995 remains a vivid memory for residents. The standoff resulted in destruction and loss for many, shaping the town's history. Despite continued struggles, the community draws strength from its Sufi traditions, maintaining its reverence for the historic shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:09 IST
Echoes of 1995: The Tragic Siege of Charar-e-Sharief
It has been three decades since the harrowing 66-day siege at the Charar-e-Sharief shrine, yet the memory of the standoff between terrorists and security forces is still vivid for residents who witnessed the devastation.

The siege ended on May 11, 1995, when cornered terrorists resorted to arson, resulting in the destruction of the 14th-century shrine of Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani, nearby mosque, and much of the surrounding area, rendering thousands homeless.

As recovery efforts continue, the town holds strong to its Sufi traditions, drawing strength from the revered shrine that remains a symbol of resilience amid attempts to undermine Kashmir's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

