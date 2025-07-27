Left Menu

Reviving Legacy: Bundelkhand's Forts and Gomti's Revival

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of Kalinjar fort in the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasizing its historical glory. He praised the ongoing efforts in cleaning the Gomti river as a testament to Indian culture and self-respect, encouraging collective efforts for sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting Bundelkhand's Kalinjar fort during his 'Mann Ki Baat' segment, noting its architectural and cultural significance.

Acknowledging the invincible history associated with the Kalinjar fort, Adityanath hailed it as a symbol of Indian pride that withstood numerous attacks. He urged the public to visit such forts to boost tourism and reconnect with India's cultural roots.

Simultaneously, Adityanath commended the persistent efforts of volunteers working to clean the Gomti river, linking it to the broader Swachh Bharat mission, and credited the collective nationwide effort for nurturing community spirit and environmental consciousness.

