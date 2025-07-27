Cultural Splendor: Hariyali Teej Graces Haryana Raj Bhavan

The Hariyali Teej festival was celebrated with great fervor at the Haryana Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Governor Prof A K Ghosh extended his heartiest greetings to the people, wishing them happiness and prosperity.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the festival's importance as a symbol of cultural heritage and social unity. The event saw participation from several dignitaries including the governor's wife, Mitra Ghosh, and the CM's wife, Suman Saini.

The celebration commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a cultural program featuring folk dances and songs, which captivated the audience. The governor commended the performers by announcing a Rs 4 lakh encouragement award for the Department of Art and Culture.

