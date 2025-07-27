Left Menu

Cultural Splendor: Hariyali Teej Graces Haryana Raj Bhavan

Hariyali Teej festival was celebrated at Haryana Raj Bhavan with Governor Prof A K Ghosh extending greetings. The event, attended by dignitaries, featured cultural performances highlighting Haryana's heritage. The governor announced a Rs 4 lakh award for the Department of Art and Culture and performing artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:07 IST
Cultural Splendor: Hariyali Teej Graces Haryana Raj Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hariyali Teej festival was celebrated with great fervor at the Haryana Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Governor Prof A K Ghosh extended his heartiest greetings to the people, wishing them happiness and prosperity.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the festival's importance as a symbol of cultural heritage and social unity. The event saw participation from several dignitaries including the governor's wife, Mitra Ghosh, and the CM's wife, Suman Saini.

The celebration commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a cultural program featuring folk dances and songs, which captivated the audience. The governor commended the performers by announcing a Rs 4 lakh encouragement award for the Department of Art and Culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025