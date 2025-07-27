Teej Mahotsav 2025 Celebrates Women's Empowerment and Cultural Heritage

The Teej Mahotsav 2025, a vibrant celebration of tradition and women's empowerment, concluded successfully at Dilli Haat, Pitampura, on Sunday. Organized by the Delhi government, the three-day festival drew enthusiastic crowds, transforming the venue into a bustling hub of music, crafts, and community engagement.

Spanning from July 25 to 27, the event boasted over 100 stalls that showcased a plethora of handicrafts, regional delicacies, and cultural art forms. Attendees enjoyed interactive activities such as rangoli-making, slogan writing, and quiz competitions. Additionally, the festival featured a dedicated children's zone, selfie points, swings, and complimentary mehendi services, adding to the lively atmosphere.

The festival also saw the participation of Women Members of Parliament from states including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with notable attendees such as Mallika Nadda. At the event's closing ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the cultural significance of Teej and its role in women's collective identity. Minister Kapil Mishra expressed ambitions to position Delhi as the cultural heart of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)