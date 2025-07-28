Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Ilaiyaraaja's Plea in Copyright Dispute

The Supreme Court dismissed Ilaiyaraaja's plea to transfer a copyright case involving over 500 of his compositions from the Bombay High Court to the Madras High Court. Sony Music initiated the lawsuit in 2022 against Ilaiyaraaja's company, claiming rights to the works acquired through Oriental Records and Echo Recording.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:43 IST
Supreme Court Rejects Ilaiyaraaja's Plea in Copyright Dispute
Ilaiyaraaja
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea from legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja to transfer a copyright dispute involving over 500 musical works from the Bombay High Court to the Madras High Court.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, turned down submissions from senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Ilaiyaraaja, for the case transfer.

Sony Music Entertainment filed the case in Bombay High Court, alleging rights to compositions through Oriental Records and Echo Recording, despite Ilaiyaraaja's claims of his rights currently under review in Madras High Court since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025