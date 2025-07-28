Supreme Court Rejects Ilaiyaraaja's Plea in Copyright Dispute

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea from legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja to transfer a copyright dispute involving over 500 musical works from the Bombay High Court to the Madras High Court.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, turned down submissions from senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Ilaiyaraaja, for the case transfer.

Sony Music Entertainment filed the case in Bombay High Court, alleging rights to compositions through Oriental Records and Echo Recording, despite Ilaiyaraaja's claims of his rights currently under review in Madras High Court since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)