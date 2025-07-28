Jamie Lee Curtis Plans Hollywood Exit Amid Aging Concerns

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis has announced her plans to step back from Hollywood, following in the footsteps of her star-studded parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, whose careers dwindled as they aged. Curtis aims to preemptively bid farewell to avoid the industry's tendency to sideline older stars.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 66-year-old actress discussed the painful observation of her parents losing their status and livelihood due to aging. 'I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age,' she revealed.

As she prepares for the release of her new film, 'Freakier Friday,' on August 8, Curtis emphasizes her desire to leave 'the party' before being unceremoniously excluded. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the sequel featuring Lindsay Lohan and an ensemble cast continues the story from the 2003 classic 'Freaky Friday.'

(With inputs from agencies.)