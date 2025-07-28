Timeless Threads: Ritu Kumar's Couture Celebration

At the India Couture Week, renowned designer Ritu Kumar presented her latest collection, 'Threads of Time: Reimagined.' The event featured thriving traditional Indian craftsmanship woven into modern silhouettes, with actress Bhumi Pednekar gracefully taking center stage as the designer's muse.

The captivating show, a spectacle of Indian artistry, showcased exquisite bridal and fusion wear adorned with signature gold embroidery. Vibrant hues, including red, fuchsia, and baby blue, graced the runway as models paraded Kumar's creations. The music accommodated a fusion of tradition and modernity, providing an equally engaging auditory experience.

Pednekar, shimmering in a golden lehenga, represented the quintessential modern bride. Kumar's dedication to creating a collection beyond mere bridal wear emphasized the evolution of Indian textiles, remarking on the need to contemporize traditional garments for the world stage.

