Left Menu

Timeless Threads: Ritu Kumar's Couture Celebration

Ritu Kumar unveiled her latest collection, 'Threads of Time: Reimagined', at India Couture Week, showcasing a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion. Bhumi Pednekar starred as the muse, highlighting Indian bridal and fusion wear. Kumar emphasized the importance of evolving Indian textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:09 IST
Timeless Threads: Ritu Kumar's Couture Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the India Couture Week, renowned designer Ritu Kumar presented her latest collection, 'Threads of Time: Reimagined.' The event featured thriving traditional Indian craftsmanship woven into modern silhouettes, with actress Bhumi Pednekar gracefully taking center stage as the designer's muse.

The captivating show, a spectacle of Indian artistry, showcased exquisite bridal and fusion wear adorned with signature gold embroidery. Vibrant hues, including red, fuchsia, and baby blue, graced the runway as models paraded Kumar's creations. The music accommodated a fusion of tradition and modernity, providing an equally engaging auditory experience.

Pednekar, shimmering in a golden lehenga, represented the quintessential modern bride. Kumar's dedication to creating a collection beyond mere bridal wear emphasized the evolution of Indian textiles, remarking on the need to contemporize traditional garments for the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025