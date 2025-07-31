Tulsi Jayanti: Celebrating Tulsidas’s Timeless Devotion
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Tulsidas during Tulsi Jayanti celebrations, emphasizing his dedication to Lord Ram amidst political complexities. The event highlighted Tulsidas's role in cultural awakening and defiance through faith. Adityanath called for preserving India's heritage against attempts to undermine revered saints.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitrakoot | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:41 IST
- Country:
- India
At the Tulsi Jayanti celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the 500th birth anniversary of Saint Tulsidas, lauding his unwavering commitment to Lord Ram during politically challenging times.
Adityanath emphasized Tulsidas's pivotal role in raising public awareness through cultural defiance, especially during the era of Akbar's expanding empire.
He further underscored the importance of safeguarding Sanatan Dharma against those who attempt to bring revered saints into controversy, urging collective efforts to cherish India's cultural heritage.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tribal Valor: Guardians of Sanatan Dharma Through History
Unity in Diversity: Tribal Role in Preserving India’s Sanatan Dharma
Reciting Ramcharitmanas Boosts Confidence: A New Training Mandate
Ramcharitmanas: Instilling Discipline in Madhya Pradesh Police Recruits
Controversy Over Ramcharitmanas Recitation in Police Training