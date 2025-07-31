Left Menu

Tulsi Jayanti: Celebrating Tulsidas’s Timeless Devotion

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Tulsidas during Tulsi Jayanti celebrations, emphasizing his dedication to Lord Ram amidst political complexities. The event highlighted Tulsidas's role in cultural awakening and defiance through faith. Adityanath called for preserving India's heritage against attempts to undermine revered saints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitrakoot | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:41 IST
Tulsidas
  • Country:
  • India

At the Tulsi Jayanti celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the 500th birth anniversary of Saint Tulsidas, lauding his unwavering commitment to Lord Ram during politically challenging times.

Adityanath emphasized Tulsidas's pivotal role in raising public awareness through cultural defiance, especially during the era of Akbar's expanding empire.

He further underscored the importance of safeguarding Sanatan Dharma against those who attempt to bring revered saints into controversy, urging collective efforts to cherish India's cultural heritage.

