Tulsi Jayanti: Celebrating Tulsidas’s Timeless Devotion

At the Tulsi Jayanti celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the 500th birth anniversary of Saint Tulsidas, lauding his unwavering commitment to Lord Ram during politically challenging times.

Adityanath emphasized Tulsidas's pivotal role in raising public awareness through cultural defiance, especially during the era of Akbar's expanding empire.

He further underscored the importance of safeguarding Sanatan Dharma against those who attempt to bring revered saints into controversy, urging collective efforts to cherish India's cultural heritage.