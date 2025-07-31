Call for Posthumous Bharat Ratna for Himachal's Architect YS Parmar
An organisation in Himachal Pradesh seeks a Bharat Ratna for its first chief minister, YS Parmar, 44 years posthumously for his contributions to the state. They met with local leaders to push for a resolution and plan further meetings to garner support, commemorating his legacy with statues and annual events.
An organisation dedicated to preserving the legacy of YS Parmar, Himachal Pradesh's first chief minister, has renewed calls for his posthumous award of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
The Smriti Samaroh Samiti met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, presenting letters urging a resolution to award Parmar the Bharat Ratna. The Samiti pointed to Parmar's pivotal role in shaping the state, seeking recognition of his sacrifices and contributions.
The group plans to meet former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for additional support. To honour Parmar's legacy, they have erected statues in his native Sirmaur district and host an annual symposium marking his birth anniversary.
