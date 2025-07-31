Left Menu

Call for Posthumous Bharat Ratna for Himachal's Architect YS Parmar

An organisation in Himachal Pradesh seeks a Bharat Ratna for its first chief minister, YS Parmar, 44 years posthumously for his contributions to the state. They met with local leaders to push for a resolution and plan further meetings to garner support, commemorating his legacy with statues and annual events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:57 IST
Call for Posthumous Bharat Ratna for Himachal's Architect YS Parmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An organisation dedicated to preserving the legacy of YS Parmar, Himachal Pradesh's first chief minister, has renewed calls for his posthumous award of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

The Smriti Samaroh Samiti met with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, presenting letters urging a resolution to award Parmar the Bharat Ratna. The Samiti pointed to Parmar's pivotal role in shaping the state, seeking recognition of his sacrifices and contributions.

The group plans to meet former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for additional support. To honour Parmar's legacy, they have erected statues in his native Sirmaur district and host an annual symposium marking his birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025