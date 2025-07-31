Resilience Amidst Adversity: Reviving Kashmir Tourism
Kashmir's tourism industry faced a setback following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, during his Gujarat visit, emphasized the industry's resilience and urged more visitors to explore Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting ongoing pilgrimages and tourism activities.
Kashmir's tourism industry took a hit after a terror attack in Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, impacting the start of the peak season. However, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserts the sector is showcasing resilience.
During his promotional tour in Gujarat, Abdullah addressed reporters, acknowledging the impact yet stressing the ongoing influx of visitors for pilgrimages such as Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra and Amarnath Yatra, showing a continued interest in the region.
Abdullah's visit involves participating in a tourism promotion event organized by the Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, aiming to attract more tourists and revive the local economy post-attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
