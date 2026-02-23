Pramara Promotions and Sega Forge Strategic Licensing Deal for Indian Market

In a significant development for India's retail sector, Pramara Promotions Limited, listed on NSE EMERGE, announced a strategic licensing and manufacturing agreement with Japan's Sega Corporation. The deal will see Sega products manufactured and launched in the Indian market, marking a major step in Pramara's portfolio expansion.

The initial phase of this collaboration will introduce four licensed products under the 'Crayon Shinchan' edition, enhancing Pramara's domestic manufacturing focus. By relocating Sega's original molds from China to India, Pramara aims to strengthen its local production capabilities.

This collaboration signals a major alignment with global brand owners and is part of Pramara's effort to expand its footprint in India's organized retail toy and character merchandising segment. Chairman Rohit Lamba emphasized the importance of this partnership in building a strong presence in character-driven consumer products.

(With inputs from agencies.)