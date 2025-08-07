NIRDPR Strengthens Rural Development with New MoUs

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), located in the city, announced on Thursday that it has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with representatives from 10 states. This move is aimed at enhancing the project appraisal mechanism for rural development initiatives, with a focus on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

During the MoU signing ceremony, NIRDPR Director General G Narendra Kumar highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between the state and central governments in rural development efforts. The MoUs are intended to streamline the appraisal process and improve the efficiency of rural skill development programs in the participating states, according to a statement from NIRDPR.

The Director General stressed the need for a robust appraisal system to ensure the quality of skill development projects. Satish Kumar, Director of Project Appraisal at NIRDPR, also provided an overview of the appraisal process and facilitated the signing of the MoUs, which promise to enhance coordination and standardize evaluation mechanisms across the board.

