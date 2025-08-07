Left Menu

NIRDPR Strengthens Rural Development with New MoUs

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has signed MoUs with 10 states to improve project appraisal mechanisms for rural development, particularly under the DDU-GKY. This partnership aims to streamline project processes and enhance the implementation of skill development programs across different states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:04 IST
NIRDPR Strengthens Rural Development with New MoUs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), located in the city, announced on Thursday that it has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with representatives from 10 states. This move is aimed at enhancing the project appraisal mechanism for rural development initiatives, with a focus on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

During the MoU signing ceremony, NIRDPR Director General G Narendra Kumar highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration between the state and central governments in rural development efforts. The MoUs are intended to streamline the appraisal process and improve the efficiency of rural skill development programs in the participating states, according to a statement from NIRDPR.

The Director General stressed the need for a robust appraisal system to ensure the quality of skill development projects. Satish Kumar, Director of Project Appraisal at NIRDPR, also provided an overview of the appraisal process and facilitated the signing of the MoUs, which promise to enhance coordination and standardize evaluation mechanisms across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025