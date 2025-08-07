Left Menu

Revisiting 'Sholay': A Timeless Classic in Hindi Cinema

The creation of 'Sholay', a cult classic of Hindi cinema, began with scriptwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's initial concept centered on former army men. As the story evolved, it became a multi-starrer, released in 1975. Akhtar reflects on the film's lasting impact and timelessness over five decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:45 IST
Revisiting 'Sholay': A Timeless Classic in Hindi Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Sholay', the landmark Hindi film, began as an idea between screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, initially focusing on former army men transformed into hoodlums. Decades since its 1975 release, the film continues to captivate audiences with its rich tapestry of human emotions, love, and vendetta, retaining its place in the pop culture pantheon.

Upon its release, 'Sholay' featured a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, but its success was gradual, picking up after weeks in theaters. Akhtar reminisces about the initial limitations from portraying military characters, which led to redefining the plot and contributing to its iconic status today.

Recently, a restored version with its original ending was screened internationally, sparking renewed interest in the film. Akhtar remains satisfied with 'Sholay' as it stands, emphasizing the film's timeless quality and enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025