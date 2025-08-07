Left Menu

CPI-M Condemns Kashmir Book Ban as a Strike on Free Speech

The CPI-M denounces the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to ban 25 books, criticizing it as an attack on free speech. They demand the immediate lifting of the ban, arguing that such censorship suppresses democratic principles and undermines confidence in the region's governance.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has vocally opposed the recent ban of 25 books by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, labeling the move as a blatant infringement on freedom of expression. Calling for the immediate revocation of the ban, the CPI-M issued a statement condemning the actions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, alleging that his administration operates under the BJP-led Union government's directive.

CPI-M asserts that by criminalizing these books, which delve into the historical intricacies and current predicaments of Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities are undermining the constitutional rights afforded to Indian citizens. Authors affected by this ban include A G Noorani, Anuradha Bhasin, and Arundhati Roy, whose works are accused of glorifying terrorism and promoting false narratives.

The party insists on restoring statehood and democratic rights to Jammu and Kashmir to rebuild public trust. CPI-M's Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan emphasized the necessity for democratic forces to resist such censorship in a democratic and secular India. The banned texts encompass a wide range of perspectives, including those by Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, addressing crucial discussions on Kashmir's historical and political context.

