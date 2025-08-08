South African Court Orders Repatriation: Edgar Lungu's Legacy and Funeral Dispute

A South African court ordered the repatriation of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu's body for a state funeral in Zambia. The ruling, favoring Zambia's government, overrides Lungu's family's intention to bury him in South Africa.

Lungu served as Zambia's head of state from 2015 to 2021 and died on June 5 while receiving medical treatment in South Africa. Plans for his burial in Johannesburg were halted by the high court, aligning with the Zambian government's request for a state funeral.

Despite family objections due to political tensions, the court affirmed that Lungu's body must be returned to Zambia. Views on Lungu's presidency are mixed, with recognition for infrastructure development but criticism for increased national debt.

