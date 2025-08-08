Backbay Launches: Revolutionizing Hydration with Sustainable Packaging

Acclaimed actor and sustainability advocate Bhumi Pednekar, teamed up with her sister, lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Samiksha Pednekar, to unveil a new beverage brand named Backbay. This innovative brand seeks to redefine hydration for the modern Indian lifestyle by introducing its debut product, a natural mineral water sourced from the Himalayan foothills.

This mineral-rich water, packaged in environmentally-friendly cartons, marks a significant shift from traditional plastic bottles. Designed for the conscious consumer, Backbay's packaging features lightweight, recyclable paperboard cartons and plant-based caps, offering a sustainable and stylish alternative.

Launching at the end of August, Backbay will be available through a comprehensive marketing strategy, utilizing both retail and online platforms. The brand aims to fill a market gap with this wellness-driven product, aligning health with environmental integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)