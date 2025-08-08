Left Menu

Virat Kohli Embraces Grey: Cricket Star Flaunts Natural Look Ahead of Australia Tour

Cricket icon Virat Kohli recently showcased a new salt-and-pepper beard look, sparking mixed reactions from fans. As Kohli prepares for a return to cricket in Australia, fans reflect on his illustrious career and hope to see impressive performances on upcoming tours. Kohli remains a celebrated figure despite retiring from Test cricket.

In a striking shift from the traditional celebrity obsession with youthful appearances, cricket legend Virat Kohli has embraced his natural grey hair and beard. The sports star recently shared this fresh look on Instagram, receiving mixed reactions from fans worldwide.

Kohli has been on a cricket hiatus since the IPL 2025 but looks set to make a powerful return during the Australia ODI series. His salt-and-pepper appearance has led to discussions online, with some fans expressing concerns about ageing, while others praise his confident embrace of ageing gracefully.

Kohli's storied career has seen him retire from Test cricket earlier this year, leaving an indelible mark as India's most successful Test captain. As he gears up for the next series, fans are eager to witness his cricketing prowess once more, hoping for new milestones in both his ODI career and international cricket performance.

