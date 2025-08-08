Mighty Indian Superheroes: Expanding Cricket's Animated Universe

Mumbai Indians have unveiled Season 2 of their animated series, Mighty Indians, introducing over 20 new 3D webisodes that expand the franchise's superhero universe. Featuring cricketers transformed into animated heroes, the series aims to build on its popularity by offering rich storytelling and commercial merchandise opportunities.

Created in collaboration with Green Gold Animation, the series transforms star cricketers such as Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya into superheroes with unique origin stories and powers. The IP has generated over 47.5 million views, highlighting its success as a cultural phenomenon in Indian sports entertainment.

The impact of the series extends beyond digital platforms; 12-foot statues were installed at Mumbai's airport during IPL 2025. This venture aims to immerse cricket fans in both storytelling and merchandise tied to the Mighty Indians universe, emphasizing how animation can blend with cricket culture to engage younger generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)