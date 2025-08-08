Delhi Book Fair Celebrates Written Word Amid Digital Age
The 29th Delhi Book Fair, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, celebrates India's literary diversity, drawing crowds with enticing discounts and a wide array of books. Organized by ITPO and FIP, the event also features the Stationery Fair. Visitors enjoy book launches, discussions, and cultural performances.
The 29th Delhi Book Fair has opened its doors at Bharat Mandapam, drawing in readers with a vibrant array of books and lively student communities. Organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), in partnership with the Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP), the event highlights India's linguistic diversity.
The five-day fair showcases nearly 50 exhibitors, offering titles for every kind of reader. Publishers, including Rupa Publications, have reported an increase in sales, thanks to young visitors seeking discounts on religious texts, Hindi literature, and more. The parallel Stationery Fair has also captured attention with trending supplies.
Visitors are treated to more than just books. The event hosts a variety of activities, including book launches, quizzes, and cultural performances. As the fair wraps up on August 10, it leaves a lasting impression on both avid bibliophiles and casual browsers alike.
