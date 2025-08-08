Balancing Culture and Health: Mumbai's Kabutarkhana Debate

The Maharashtra government is navigating a delicate balance between maintaining cultural traditions and ensuring public health safety, particularly at the longstanding pigeon-feeding spots, known as kabutarkhanas, in Mumbai.

Despite no official Bombay High Court order mandating their closure, the state remains cautious about the associated health risks. Residents and activists highlight the importance of respecting cultural practices amid public health concerns, especially affecting seniors and children.

Recent tensions flared when tarpaulin sheets were removed at key feeding sites, sparking clashes among protesters. Minister Ashish Shelar seeks to present an expert committee's findings to maintain harmony between these deeply-rooted practices and modern health standards.

