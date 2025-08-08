Balancing Culture and Health: Mumbai's Kabutarkhana Debate
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar has promised a balanced approach in addressing the health hazards of pigeon feeding spots in Mumbai, while respecting cultural traditions. A recent Bombay High Court ruling emphasized public health. The debate ignited protests against restrictions on pigeon feeding practices.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is navigating a delicate balance between maintaining cultural traditions and ensuring public health safety, particularly at the longstanding pigeon-feeding spots, known as kabutarkhanas, in Mumbai.
Despite no official Bombay High Court order mandating their closure, the state remains cautious about the associated health risks. Residents and activists highlight the importance of respecting cultural practices amid public health concerns, especially affecting seniors and children.
Recent tensions flared when tarpaulin sheets were removed at key feeding sites, sparking clashes among protesters. Minister Ashish Shelar seeks to present an expert committee's findings to maintain harmony between these deeply-rooted practices and modern health standards.
