Manoj Bajpayee Stars in Thrilling 70s Saga 'Inspector Zende'

Om Raut's latest film, 'Inspector Zende', starring Manoj Bajpayee, is set in 70s and 80s Mumbai, chronicling the pursuit of the Swimsuit Killer. Based on a true story, it features an intense cat-and-mouse chase. The film, directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, premieres on Netflix on September 5.

Filmmaker Om Raut (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Producer Om Raut is preparing for the debut of his upcoming film 'Inspector Zende', featuring acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role. The thriller is set against the vibrant backdrop of 1970s and 80s Mumbai, where Bajpayee portrays Inspector Zende in a high-stakes chase to capture the notorious Swimsuit Killer who escapes from Tihar Jail. The film draws inspiration from real-life events, unraveling a gripping tale of dogged determination and resilience.

Discussing the project with ANI, Raut shared his admiration for Bajpayee's commitment, saying, "We aim to share the stories of our heroes with the world. When we presented the scripts to Manoj ji, he was impressed with our vision. His caliber as an artist speaks volumes. Recently, when we previewed some scenes with the real Inspector Zende, he remarked on the striking resemblance—'Manoj looks just like me.' Such praise is the ultimate acknowledgment of our efforts to honor his bravery."

Directed and penned by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, and co-produced by Jay Shewakramani alongside Raut, 'Inspector Zende' showcases Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. The film is slated for release on Netflix, delighting audiences on September 5. (ANI)

