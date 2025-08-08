Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds 'Phansi Ghar' Inauguration at Delhi Assembly

Former chief minister Atishi criticizes the inquiry into AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's 2022 inauguration of a controversial 'phansi ghar' room at the Delhi Assembly, stressing the lack of evidence for such a facility. She questions the qualifications of MLAs to discuss historical matters and advocates for expert involvement.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:02 IST
The controversy over the inauguration of a 'phansi ghar' at the Delhi Assembly by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has deepened. Former chief minister Atishi condemned the move, questioning whether assembly members are equipped to deliberate on historical issues, such as the alleged execution room.

The Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, maintained that there was no execution room on the premises, describing the so-called gallows as a 'tiffin room' per records. The Privileges Committee has been tasked to summon Kejriwal and others involved for further inquiry.

Atishi lamented the focus on the 'phansi ghar' issue, stating that pressing topics like slum demolitions and law and order have been ignored. She proposed forming a committee of historians and archaeologists to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

