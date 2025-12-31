Kyiv Aligns with Allies in Strategic Security Talks

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov announced on Wednesday that Kyiv has coordinated with the United States and European allies through telephone consultations with security advisers.

Umerov shared on Telegram that he reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the talks. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed Zelenskiy's participation in the discussions.

Umerov stated that they aligned their positions and planned further meetings with European and American partners for January. The goal is to achieve tangible results in resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia in the New Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)