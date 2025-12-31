Left Menu

Kyiv Aligns with Allies in Strategic Security Talks

Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov has coordinated positions with the United States and European allies in phone talks with security advisers. Reporting to President Zelenskiy, discussions also included U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The talks aim for substantial cooperation in resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Top Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov announced on Wednesday that Kyiv has coordinated with the United States and European allies through telephone consultations with security advisers.

Umerov shared on Telegram that he reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the talks. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed Zelenskiy's participation in the discussions.

Umerov stated that they aligned their positions and planned further meetings with European and American partners for January. The goal is to achieve tangible results in resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia in the New Year.

