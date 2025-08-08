Alicia Silverstone Excited for 'Clueless' TV Spin-off

'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone recently revealed her excitement for the television spin-off of the iconic film. While she mentioned the project is still in its 'baby stages,' the actress emphasized the aim to honor the beloved legacy of the original movie, first released in 1995.

The film 'Clueless,' directed by Amy Heckerling and based loosely on Jane Austen's novel 'Emma,' became a staple coming-of-age comedy. It starred Silverstone and Paul Rudd and was notable for its unique portrayal of self-discovery, privilege, and authenticity, leaving a lasting impact on pop culture and fashion in the late '90s and early 2000s.

During her appearance on the TODAY show, Silverstone noted the series' objective to retain the essence of the original while infusing new elements, ensuring it resonates with both old fans and new audiences. Previously, a TV adaptation of 'Clueless' aired from 1996 to 1999. On April 17, Deadline confirmed that Silverstone will reprise her role as Cher in the upcoming series.

(With inputs from agencies.)