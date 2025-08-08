Crafting a Future: The Potential of GI Tag Products in Ladakh

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has called for promoting products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags to provide livelihood opportunities for the youth and support remote areas.

During the National Handloom Festival in Leh, Gupta praised Ladakhi artisans for their superior handloom products, emphasizing the potential of ancient cultural heritage as growth catalysts. He urged local youth to embrace GI-tagged products and emphasized the administration's efforts to provide affordable tools and machinery.

Gupta reiterated the commitment to comprehensive regional development, suggesting that utilizing modern equipment could further the Vocal for Local initiative and transform youth into job creators in Ladakh's evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)