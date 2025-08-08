Left Menu

Crafting a Future: The Potential of GI Tag Products in Ladakh

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta emphasized the promotion of GI tag-based products to facilitate youth engagement and benefit remote communities. During a handloom festival in Leh, he praised local artisans for their quality and urged leveraging ancient culture to drive growth. Gupta highlighted supporting subsidies and modern machinery for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:16 IST
Crafting a Future: The Potential of GI Tag Products in Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has called for promoting products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags to provide livelihood opportunities for the youth and support remote areas.

During the National Handloom Festival in Leh, Gupta praised Ladakhi artisans for their superior handloom products, emphasizing the potential of ancient cultural heritage as growth catalysts. He urged local youth to embrace GI-tagged products and emphasized the administration's efforts to provide affordable tools and machinery.

Gupta reiterated the commitment to comprehensive regional development, suggesting that utilizing modern equipment could further the Vocal for Local initiative and transform youth into job creators in Ladakh's evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025