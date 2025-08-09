Left Menu

Ladakh Bids Farewell to Esteemed War Hero Chhering Motup

The final rites for war hero Chhering Motup, an Ashok Chakra awardee, were conducted in Ladakh with full state honors. Motup, who joined the Ladakh Scouts in 1965 and earned India's highest peace-time gallantry award for bravery in Siachen, passed away at 80.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 09-08-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 00:16 IST
Ladakh Bids Farewell to Esteemed War Hero Chhering Motup
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant ceremony, the last rites of Chhering Motup, a celebrated war hero, were performed with full state honours in his native village Likir, Ladakh, drawing a significant turnout of mourners.

Motup, a native of Ladakh and recipient of the Ashok Chakra for his valor during a mission on the Saltoro Ridge in Siachen, was remembered as an irreplaceable figure at the age of 80. His significant service with the Ladakh Scouts began in 1965.

In attendance were notable officials including Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson, alongside many residents, as they came together to honor the legacy of a regional icon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025