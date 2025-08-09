Ladakh Bids Farewell to Esteemed War Hero Chhering Motup

In a poignant ceremony, the last rites of Chhering Motup, a celebrated war hero, were performed with full state honours in his native village Likir, Ladakh, drawing a significant turnout of mourners.

Motup, a native of Ladakh and recipient of the Ashok Chakra for his valor during a mission on the Saltoro Ridge in Siachen, was remembered as an irreplaceable figure at the age of 80. His significant service with the Ladakh Scouts began in 1965.

In attendance were notable officials including Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson, alongside many residents, as they came together to honor the legacy of a regional icon.

