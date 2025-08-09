Ladakh Bids Farewell to Esteemed War Hero Chhering Motup
The final rites for war hero Chhering Motup, an Ashok Chakra awardee, were conducted in Ladakh with full state honors. Motup, who joined the Ladakh Scouts in 1965 and earned India's highest peace-time gallantry award for bravery in Siachen, passed away at 80.
In a poignant ceremony, the last rites of Chhering Motup, a celebrated war hero, were performed with full state honours in his native village Likir, Ladakh, drawing a significant turnout of mourners.
Motup, a native of Ladakh and recipient of the Ashok Chakra for his valor during a mission on the Saltoro Ridge in Siachen, was remembered as an irreplaceable figure at the age of 80. His significant service with the Ladakh Scouts began in 1965.
In attendance were notable officials including Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson, alongside many residents, as they came together to honor the legacy of a regional icon.
