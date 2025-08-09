India's First Digital Token Revolutionizes OTT Experience with 'Watch & Earn' Model
MaskTV launches India's first OTT-focused digital token, Mask Coin, on August 15, 2025. With a 'Watch & Earn' model, subscribers earn tokens by viewing content, redeemable for rewards. This innovation marks a cultural shift in streaming, merging blockchain rewards with entertainment. An educational campaign will guide users through the new system.
India's OTT landscape is about to undergo a significant transformation with the launch of the country's first digital token exclusively for streaming subscribers. MaskTV is set to unveil its pioneering 'Watch & Earn' model on August 15, 2025, empowering viewers to earn Mask Coins as rewards for consuming content.
The earned Mask Coins can be redeemed for numerous benefits, including early show access, merchandise discounts, and exclusive event privileges, marking MaskTV as a trailblazer in integrating blockchain-inspired rewards systems with mainstream entertainment. Upcoming Independence Day celebrations coincide with this bold move, symbolizing a new era of financial, digital, and cultural freedom for viewers.
Alongside the launch, MaskTV plans a comprehensive educational campaign to guide its audience in navigating this novel platform feature. Subscribers can monitor and utilize their tokens via the Mask Wallet integrated into the MaskTV web and mobile app. This initiative signifies a stride towards making digital currency and streaming services more accessible and rewarding for all users.
