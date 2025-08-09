Left Menu

India's First Digital Token Revolutionizes OTT Experience with 'Watch & Earn' Model

MaskTV launches India's first OTT-focused digital token, Mask Coin, on August 15, 2025. With a 'Watch & Earn' model, subscribers earn tokens by viewing content, redeemable for rewards. This innovation marks a cultural shift in streaming, merging blockchain rewards with entertainment. An educational campaign will guide users through the new system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-08-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 10:11 IST
India's First Digital Token Revolutionizes OTT Experience with 'Watch & Earn' Model
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India's OTT landscape is about to undergo a significant transformation with the launch of the country's first digital token exclusively for streaming subscribers. MaskTV is set to unveil its pioneering 'Watch & Earn' model on August 15, 2025, empowering viewers to earn Mask Coins as rewards for consuming content.

The earned Mask Coins can be redeemed for numerous benefits, including early show access, merchandise discounts, and exclusive event privileges, marking MaskTV as a trailblazer in integrating blockchain-inspired rewards systems with mainstream entertainment. Upcoming Independence Day celebrations coincide with this bold move, symbolizing a new era of financial, digital, and cultural freedom for viewers.

Alongside the launch, MaskTV plans a comprehensive educational campaign to guide its audience in navigating this novel platform feature. Subscribers can monitor and utilize their tokens via the Mask Wallet integrated into the MaskTV web and mobile app. This initiative signifies a stride towards making digital currency and streaming services more accessible and rewarding for all users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025