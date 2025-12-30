PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. Launches BC Hyper Chain Mainnet, Expanding Blockchain Infrastructure

Kolkata-based PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. has officially launched the mainnet phase of its BC Hyper Chain (BCH) network, marking a significant milestone in their expanding blockchain infrastructure plan.

The company aims to revolutionize digital finance with a scalable Layer-1 network that supports decentralized applications, token utilities, and exchange integrations.

With the mainnet launch, PN Software Tech continues to foster growth in Web3 ecosystems, emphasizing transparency and compliance while ensuring sustainability and resilience in digital finance landscapes.

