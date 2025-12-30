Left Menu

PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. Launches BC Hyper Chain Mainnet, Expanding Blockchain Infrastructure

PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. has launched its BC Hyper Chain (BCH) mainnet, progressing its digital infrastructure strategy. The company aims to support decentralized applications through their Layer-1 blockchain network and manage all related development internally. Additionally, it runs BC Swap, a decentralized exchange application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:06 IST
PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. Launches BC Hyper Chain Mainnet, Expanding Blockchain Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata-based PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. has officially launched the mainnet phase of its BC Hyper Chain (BCH) network, marking a significant milestone in their expanding blockchain infrastructure plan.

The company aims to revolutionize digital finance with a scalable Layer-1 network that supports decentralized applications, token utilities, and exchange integrations.

With the mainnet launch, PN Software Tech continues to foster growth in Web3 ecosystems, emphasizing transparency and compliance while ensuring sustainability and resilience in digital finance landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

New Year’s Eve Traffic Restrictions in Shillong’s Police Bazaar

 India
2
European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

European Markets Defy Holiday Lull with Resilient Gains

 Global
3
Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

Chennai's Residential Boom: Navigating Real Estate Dynamics in 2026

 India
4
Revamping Math Education: NCERT Textbook Credits Ancient Indian Roots

Revamping Math Education: NCERT Textbook Credits Ancient Indian Roots

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025