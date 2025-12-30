PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. Launches BC Hyper Chain Mainnet, Expanding Blockchain Infrastructure
PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. has launched its BC Hyper Chain (BCH) mainnet, progressing its digital infrastructure strategy. The company aims to support decentralized applications through their Layer-1 blockchain network and manage all related development internally. Additionally, it runs BC Swap, a decentralized exchange application.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata-based PN Software Tech Pvt. Ltd. has officially launched the mainnet phase of its BC Hyper Chain (BCH) network, marking a significant milestone in their expanding blockchain infrastructure plan.
The company aims to revolutionize digital finance with a scalable Layer-1 network that supports decentralized applications, token utilities, and exchange integrations.
With the mainnet launch, PN Software Tech continues to foster growth in Web3 ecosystems, emphasizing transparency and compliance while ensuring sustainability and resilience in digital finance landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)