Honoring Shibu Soren: A Legacy of Tribal Advocacy on World Tribal Day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honors his late father, Shibu Soren, on World Tribal Day, recalling his dedication to tribal rights and culture. Shibu Soren, a revered figure in Jharkhand, championed the cause of indigenous people, emphasizing their harmonious existence with nature and advocating for their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute on World Tribal Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reminisced about his late father and former Chief Minister, Shibu Soren. The occasion served to highlight Shibu Soren's commitment to tribal rights and his influence on indigenous communities.

This year's World Tribal Day, also marking the Adivasi Mahotsav, was observed with a sense of simplicity, paying homage to Shibu Soren, who passed away at 81. His legacy, deeply rooted in supporting the Jal-Jungle-Jamin and advocating for indigenous rights, remains a guiding force for Jharkhand's tribal communities.

Chief Minister Soren reiterated the importance of preserving tribal culture and identity, vowing to continue his father's fight for tribal rights and aspirations. The day offered an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage and global contributions of the Adivasi communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

