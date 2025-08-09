Honoring Shibu Soren: A Legacy of Tribal Advocacy on World Tribal Day

In a heartfelt tribute on World Tribal Day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reminisced about his late father and former Chief Minister, Shibu Soren. The occasion served to highlight Shibu Soren's commitment to tribal rights and his influence on indigenous communities.

This year's World Tribal Day, also marking the Adivasi Mahotsav, was observed with a sense of simplicity, paying homage to Shibu Soren, who passed away at 81. His legacy, deeply rooted in supporting the Jal-Jungle-Jamin and advocating for indigenous rights, remains a guiding force for Jharkhand's tribal communities.

Chief Minister Soren reiterated the importance of preserving tribal culture and identity, vowing to continue his father's fight for tribal rights and aspirations. The day offered an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage and global contributions of the Adivasi communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)