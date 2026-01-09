In Memory of Vijay Singh Gond: A Champion for Tribal Rights and Welfare

Vijay Singh Gond, a senior tribal leader and influential Samajwadi Party MLA, was laid to rest with traditional Gond tribal customs in Sonbhadra, following his death due to kidney ailments at 71.

Having been elected eight times from the Duddhi Assembly constituency since 1980, Gond was a stalwart advocate for tribal welfare, focusing on the protection of natural resources.

His passing was mourned by Uttar Pradesh's political community, including Akhilesh Yadav, who highlighted his contributions to tribal rights and grassroots development.

(With inputs from agencies.)