In Memory of Vijay Singh Gond: A Champion for Tribal Rights and Welfare
Vijay Singh Gond, a senior tribal leader and Samajwadi Party MLA, was laid to rest in Sonbhadra. Known for his dedication to tribal welfare, he served eight terms as a legislator from Duddhi. His passing is seen as a significant loss to the region and its tribal community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Vijay Singh Gond, a senior tribal leader and influential Samajwadi Party MLA, was laid to rest with traditional Gond tribal customs in Sonbhadra, following his death due to kidney ailments at 71.
Having been elected eight times from the Duddhi Assembly constituency since 1980, Gond was a stalwart advocate for tribal welfare, focusing on the protection of natural resources.
His passing was mourned by Uttar Pradesh's political community, including Akhilesh Yadav, who highlighted his contributions to tribal rights and grassroots development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Charges Ahead with Electric Vehicle Revolution
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Dialogue Over Discipline in Examination System
Uttar Pradesh: India's New Defence Manufacturing Powerhouse
Ashok Leyland Aims Global Heights with Uttar Pradesh Plant Launch
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes Ashok Leyland's EV Plant, Boosting Economic Confidence