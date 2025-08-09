Left Menu

Chiron in Retrograde: The Cosmic Dance of a Celestial Centaur

Chiron, an asteroid-comet hybrid discovered in 1977 by Charles Kowal, is currently in retrograde motion until January 2026. Known for its rings and orbiting between Jupiter and Uranus, Chiron belongs to the Centaurs group in the Solar System. Its retrograde motion offers a fascinating astronomical illusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:29 IST
Chiron in Retrograde: The Cosmic Dance of a Celestial Centaur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In recent weeks, social media has buzzed with mentions of 'Chiron in retrograde'. But what exactly is Chiron? This cosmic body, discovered by Charles Kowal in 1977, defies traditional classification. Initially categorized as an asteroid, Chiron revealed its true nature as a comet when it was seen sporting a tail in 1989. Now, it's recognized as both.

Chiron, officially named (2060) Chiron, orbits the Sun in an elliptical path, sitting between Jupiter and Uranus and occasionally showing off rings. Classified among the 'Centaurs', these celestial objects have names harkening to Greek mythology—Chiron being the wisest centaur, the son of Titan Kronos. Recent data informed us of Chiron's retrograde motion phase, which began on July 30, 2025.

During this astronomical phenomenon, Chiron appears to be moving backward relative to Earth, despite all planets and asteroids orbiting the Sun in the same direction. This illusion, known as apparent retrograde motion, is comparable to passing a slower-moving car that seems to retreat as you overtake it. Although invisible to the naked eye, Chiron remains a captivating subject in astronomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025