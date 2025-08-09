Tree Protection Day: Bihar CM's Green Initiative on Raksha Bandhan
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying a rakhi to a tree, promoting environmental conservation. This tradition, part of Bihar's 'Vriksh Suraksha Diwas' since 2012, emphasizes tree protection. Kumar, joined by senior officials, also planted a sapling, reinforcing the state's eco-friendly initiatives.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied a rakhi to a tree, symbolizing a commitment to environmental conservation.
Accompanied by high-ranking officials, including Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and Environment Minister Sunil Kumar, Kumar planted a sapling at Rajdhani Vatika, underscoring the state's green initiatives. The Chief Minister's Office emphasized the importance of 'Bihar Vriksh Suraksha Diwas', a tradition started in 2012, highlighting the state's dedication to preserving its green cover through the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission and promoting eco-tourism.
The event, aimed at raising public awareness, was attended by senior government bureaucrats, reiterating the state's pledge to environmental sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)