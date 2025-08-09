Tree Protection Day: Bihar CM's Green Initiative on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied a rakhi to a tree, symbolizing a commitment to environmental conservation.

Accompanied by high-ranking officials, including Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and Environment Minister Sunil Kumar, Kumar planted a sapling at Rajdhani Vatika, underscoring the state's green initiatives. The Chief Minister's Office emphasized the importance of 'Bihar Vriksh Suraksha Diwas', a tradition started in 2012, highlighting the state's dedication to preserving its green cover through the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission and promoting eco-tourism.

The event, aimed at raising public awareness, was attended by senior government bureaucrats, reiterating the state's pledge to environmental sustainability.

